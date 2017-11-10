Jenny McCarthy Says Steven Seagal Sexually Harassed Her

Actor Steven Seagal attends the SMASH Global V pre-Oscar fight at Taglyan Complex on February 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Archuleta—Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:50 AM EST

Jenny McCarthy says actor Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition in 1995.

The former Playboy model recounted her encounter with Seagal during a tryout for “Under Siege 2” on her Sirius XM radio show Thursday.

She says she was alone in the room with Seagal when he asked her to sit next to him on a couch. After she declined, she says Seagal asked her to take her clothes off even though the part required no nudity. McCarthy says she walked out of the audition, but Seagal followed her and warned her not to talk to anyone about the encounter.

McCarthy told the same story to Movieline in 1998.

A representative for Seagal didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday, but a Seagal spokesman has denied the McCarthy’s accusations to The Daily Beast.

