Missile Targeting Saudis Was Iranian, U.S. Air Force Says

By Associated Press
3:31 AM EST

(DUBAI, United Arab Emirates) — The top U.S. Air Force official in the Mideast says that the ballistic missile fired by Yemeni rebels that targeted the Saudi capital was from Iran and bore “Iranian markings.”

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, who oversees the Air Forces Central Command in Qatar, made the comments Friday at a news conference in Dubai.

Harrigian said authorities were investigating how the missile was smuggled into Yemen amid a Saudi-led coalition controlling the country’s airspace, ports and borders.

