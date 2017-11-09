Man Indicted in Rape and Murder of His Girlfriend's 13-Month-Old Daughter

Courtesy of U.S. Marshal Northern District of Ohio
By Associated Press
11:58 AM EST

(ASHTABULA, Ohio) — An Ohio man has been indicted in the rape and slaying of his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci said Thursday that Joshua Gurto could face the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder in the Oct. 7 beating death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley. Gurto also faces rape, felonious assault and domestic violence charges.

The 37-year-old was arrested Oct. 27 in Alleghany County, Pennsylvania, the day after he was spotted at a Pittsburgh convenience store.

A coroner has said Seriniti died from blunt force trauma to her head and body. She died at a local hospital after being found unconscious in Conneaut, northeast of Cleveland.

Iarocci says Gurto was brought to the Ashtabula County Jail on Thursday from Allegheny County.

It’s unclear whether Gurto has an attorney.

