The Boys of Stranger Things Are the Motown Cover Band You Needed

C Flanigan—Getty Images
By Cady Lang
10:26 AM EST

If Stranger Things ever loses its widespread popularity, its youthful cast may have a future second career as a boy band of the highest order — at least, that’s the conclusion we came to after being introduced to The Upside Downs.

The actors who play the boys from Hawkins, Indiana appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden where they showed off some serious pipes during a skit that featured them as The Upside Downs, a Motown cover band featuring Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp alongside James Corden.

In the clip, the boys flawlessly cover everything from the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back” to the Temptations’ “My Girl.” Watch The Upside Downs in action below.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE