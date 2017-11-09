Louis C.K.'s Movie Premiere Canceled Amid Controversy

Louis C.K. attends FX and Vanity Fair Emmy Celebration at Craft on September 16, 2017 in Century City, Calif.
Rich Fury—Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:27 AM EST

The New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s controversial new film “I Love You, Daddy” has been canceled amid swirling controversy over the film and the comedian.

The distribution company The Orchard said in a statement that the Thursday cancellation was “due to unexpected circumstances.” C.K.’s scheduled Friday appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” also has been scrapped.

The Woody Allen-esque film tells the story of a successful TV writer-producer that attempts to stop his 17-year-old daughter’s growing admiration and relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker.

Allegations of questionable sexual behavior have long dogged C.K and he said this summer that he and co-writer Vernon Chatman wanted to make a movie about beloved artists who are trailed by murmurs of scandal.

