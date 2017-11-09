Fox News Hires Former Donald Trump Aide Sebastian Gorka

Deputy assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka during the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 24, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Associated Press
8:37 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — Fox News has hired President Donald Trump’s former aide Sebastian Gorka as a contributor.

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity announced the hiring on his radio show Wednesday, saying that Gorka will serve as a national security strategist for the network. A Fox News spokeswoman confirmed his hiring to The Associated Press Thursday.

The British-American Gorka worked as a national security aide to Trump from January to August, when Gorka told the AP that he resigned from the administration. A White House official disputed that claim, saying Gorka didn’t resign but “no longer works at the White House.”

Gorka is a former Breitbart News editor whose hard-line view on immigration and terrorism led to discord inside and outside the White House.

