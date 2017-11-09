Four women have told the Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore pursued them when they were teenagers — between the ages of 14 and 18 — and he was in his 30s.

The allegations rocked Senate Republicans, some of whom called on Moore remove himself from the campaign.

“If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday.

Leigh Corfman told the Post she was 14 in 1979 when she met Moore with her mother outside an Alabama courtroom. Her mother went inside for a custody hearing and Moore offered to watch her, Corfman said. She told the Post that Moore asked for her phone number, and several days later brought her to his house and kissed her.

The second time she visited his home, she said Moore took off his clothes, as well as her shirt and pants, and touched her over her bra and underwear and began guiding her hand toward his crotch. At that point, Corfman told the Post, she asked Moore to take her home, which he did.

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” she told the Post.

The three other women, Wendy Miller, Debbie Wesson Gibson and Gloria Thacker Deason, all said Moore took them on dates when he was in his thirties and they were teenagers. None of these three women had sexual contact that went beyond kissing, and all said that he never forced them into anything. However, they did say that they found the behavior flattering at the time, but troubling in retrospect.

Moore and his campaign denied the allegations in a written statement, calling them “completely false” and “a desperate political attack.”

Read the full story at the Washington Post.