A second woman in one week has come forward to accuse former Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick of raping her.

Aurélie Wynn, who describes herself on social media as an actor and a model, alleged that Westwick pushed her “face down” and tore her one-piece bathing suit three years ago after she said she rejected his sexual advances. “I was in complete shock,” Wynn said in a Facebook post, adding that she felt “powerless under his weight.”

Wynn said the incident occurred in July 2014 after she and Westwick “hung out” until 5 a.m. with two other friends in a large house Westwick had rented. Wynn said the sexual assault happened when they had all decided to go to sleep. “I said no and he pushed me face down,” she wrote.

Representatives for Westwick did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday on Wynn’s claim, nor did they respond to requests for comment late Wednesday from People and Deadline. Wynn said she is speaking up now after actor Kristina Cohen came forward Monday with a similar accusation, which the Associated Press reports the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating. Westwick denied Cohen’s allegations Tuesday in a brief statement he issued on Twitter. “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape,” he wrote. He has not commented on Twitter on Wynn’s allegations.

Wynn said Westwick “passed out” after raping her and that she then left the property. At the time, she said, she was dating former Glee star Mark Salling, who last month pleaded guilty to child pornography possession charges. Wynn said when Salling heard what happened with Westwick, he “blamed” her and broke up with her.

“My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be ‘that girl’ and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame,” she said.

A lawyer for Salling did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the Facebook post, Wynn said she eventually “moved on from acting,” though she still labels herself an actor on social media.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Cohen said Westwick raped her three years ago in the guest bedroom of his house, where she was taking a nap at his suggestion. “I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” she said. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f–k me.”

Cohen said she was “paralyzed” in fear and could not move. “He held me down and raped me,” she alleged. “It was a nightmare.”