Few foods can claim a following quite as impassioned as Nutella’s. The chocolate-hazelnut spread is beloved the world over — which explains why many fans are outraged over the company suddenly “fine-tuning” its recipe.

The Hamburg Consumer Protection Center, which first alerted chocoholics to the Nutella news, did some sleuthing and found that the product now contains more skimmed milk powder, apparently at the expense of cocoa. In addition to a slightly lighter color, the change bumps up the sugar content and slightly reduces the fat content.

Nutella, which is made by the Italian company Ferrero, confirmed the tinkering on Tuesday in a post on its German Facebook page. It has since tweeted about the new recipe from its U.S. Twitter account.

The spread’s diehard fans are none too pleased about the change, and have taken to social media to say so. Some are upset that it is now sweeter. Others simply feel the company shouldn’t have messed with a good thing.

Only time will tell whether the new recipe will hurt sales. But Nutella appears to be taking the threats seriously: Its U.S. Twitter account is replying to directly to users upset by the change.