Terry Crews has filed a report to the Los Angeles Police Department almost a month after he made sexual assault allegations against a “high level Hollywood executive.”

On Wednesday, Crews, 49, met with officers in the LAPD Hollywood Station, an LAPD spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Crews confirmed to TMZ that he filed the report and said of his reasoning, “People have to be held accountable.” He also revealed that he is planning to file a lawsuit against his perpetrator: “We’re going to go all the way.”

In early October, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed on Twitter the details of an incident in which he alleges a “high level Hollywood executive” groped him. He cited the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault and harassment scandal as his motivation for coming forward.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” he tweeted, revealing the alleged ordeal in a series of further posts.

Crews said the incident happened at a “Hollywood function” in 2016 and claimed the executive came over to him “and groped my privates.”

“Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk,” alleged Crews, adding in another tweet, “I was going to kick his a– right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear.”

The 6-foot-3 star said, ” ‘240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho’ would be the headline the next day,” adding, “Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left.”

This article was original published on People.com.