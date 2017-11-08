Pokémon Go Creators Will Release a Harry Potter Mobile Game Next Year

The creators of Pokémon Go are launching a similar Harry Potter-themed augmented reality mobile game next year, giving muggles a chance to interact more directly with J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world.

Niantic Labs, the augmented reality company behind the interactive Pokémon game, is set to launch Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in 2018, developing the game in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

“Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover and fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies,” Niantic said in an announcement on Wednesday, catering to “players that have been dreaming of becoming real life Wizards.”

Pokémon Go became wildly successful after it launched last year. The game, which was among Apple’s most downloaded apps in 2016, celebrated 750 million global downloads on its one-year anniversary.