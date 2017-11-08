Amazon Studios Investigating Jeffrey Tambor After Sexual Harassment Claim

Jeffrey Tambor attends The Paley Center for Media Presents: Transparent: an evening with The Pfeffermans at The Paley Center for Media on September 13, 2017 in New York City.
Photo by John Lamparski—WireImage
By Lisa Marie Segarra
Amazon Studios is investigating Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor after a sexual harassment allegation was made against him.

Van Barnes, a transgender woman who previously worked as Tambor’s assistant, said in a private Facebook post that the actor acted inappropriately, Deadline reported. Tambor has denied the claim.

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her. I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation,” Tambor told Deadline.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to TIME that an investigation into the actor, whose show Transparent is an Amazon original series, has been launched.

The news comes three weeks after Amazon Studios executive Roy Price resigned due to sexual harassment claims, Deadline noted.

