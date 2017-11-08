Two People Found Dead Near Portland's Pittock Mansion

The Portland Police Bureau discovered two dead bodies in Forest Park near a popular tourist attraction in the Oregon city.

Police located the bodies lying next to each other near Pittock Mansion on Wednesday morning, detective Robert Rookhuyzen of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told TIME.

Members of the Multnomah County Search and Rescue and Mountain Wave Search and Rescue had been in the area since 2:00 p.m. the day before. Officials had been searching the area using airplane surveillance and specialized dogs after two people, 15-year-old Annieka Vaughan, and 23-year-old Zachary Peterson, were reported missing on October 30.

The bodies were found by Nexus, a human remains search dog, about 80 feet above a hiking trail, hidden from plain sight, according to Rookhuyzen. Police also found a backpack near the bodies, but did not give details about what was inside.

Police have not been able to identify the two bodies, and are waiting for the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct an autopsy before releasing further information on the cause of death. Police will not be able to say whether the bodies belong to Vaughan and Peterson until an autopsy is completed.