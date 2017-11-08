The Viral Legend Who Cracked KFC's Hilarious Code Just Got the Most Glorious Reward

By Megan McCluskey
9:27 AM EST

It turns out that intense Internet sleuthing can occasionally pay off. Following Twitter user Mike Edgette’s viral discovery that the official KFC account only follows the five former Spice Girls and six men named Herb — a reference to the secret blend of 11 herbs and spices in Colonel Sanders’ fried chicken recipe — the fast food giant has rewarded Edgette with a priceless gift.

@KFC follows 11 people,” he wrote in an October tweet that has been liked over 715,000 times and retweeted more than 322,000. “Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this.”

Now, Edgette has shared that KFC thanked him for his investigative work by commissioning a portrait of its founder giving him a piggyback ride through a beautiful woodland landscape. “Dreams DO come true,” he tweeted on Saturday alongside several shots of the glorious painting, adding the hashtag #GiddyUpColonel. “Thanks @kfc.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE