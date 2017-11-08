It’s a universally acknowledged fact that Rihanna‘s fearless red carpet fashion always ensures that she is queen of the Met Gala, so it’s only appropriate that the bad gal will be taking her rightful place as one of this year’s official hosts of fashion’s biggest party.

On Wednesday, Vogue announced that Rihanna will be co-hosting the 2018 annual Met Gala next May and that the theme will be “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Completing the holy trinity of hosts for what’s sure to be a soul-fulfilling night are Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace who will also assume hosting responsibilities for the event.

According to Vogue, the theme seeks “to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art” and will include “papal garb on loan from the Sistine Chapel sacristy, many of which have never been seen outside the Vatican.”

Since Rihanna’s keen sartorial sense is always a religious experience, this pairing seems like a perfect fit.