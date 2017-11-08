Three days before the release of Reputation, Taylor Swift has unveiled the track list for her new album.

After the list leaked on social media, the singer officially shared the titles of the 15 songs on Instagram. With four of the tracks having previously been released as singles, the most notable reveal is “End Game,” a collaboration between Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Future.

3 days until #reputation A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

Swift is listed as the sole executive producer on Reputation, a first for one of her albums. She’s joined by fellow producers Jack Antonoff, Max Martin, and Shellback.

See the full track list below.

1. “…Ready For It?”

2. “End Game (featuring Ed Sheeran and Future)”

3. “I Did Something Bad”

4. “Dont Blame Me”

5. “Delicate”

6. “Look What You Made Me Do”

7. “So It Goes…”

8. “Gorgeous”

9. “Getaway Car”

10. “King of My Heart”

11. “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

12. “Dress”

13. “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

14. “Call It What You Want”

15. “New Year’s Day”

Reputation will be available on Friday.

This article was originally published on EW.com.