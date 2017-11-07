Danica Roem Makes History as the First Transgender State Lawmaker

Danica Roem, a Democrat for Delegate in Virginia's district 13, at her campaign office in Manassas, Va. on Sept. 22, 2017.
Paul J. Richards—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
November 7, 2017

(RICHMOND, Va.) — A former journalist has unseated one of Virginia’s most socially conservative lawmakers to become the first openly transgender member of the House of Delegates.

Democrat Danica Roem beat Republican incumbent Bob Marshall in Tuesday’s election in the northern Virginia district near the nation’s capital.

Marshall has served in the House since 1992 and has been a lightning rod for controversy. He has often drawn the ire of even his own party.

Roem will make history as the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature. But her gender identity wasn’t a key part of her campaign. Instead, she focused on jobs, schools and northern Virginia’s traffic congestion.

