How Well Do You Remember the 2016 Election? Try This Quiz

By Chris Wilson
4:05 AM EST

One year ago today, Donald Trump stunned the world with a decisive victory in the U.S. presidential race, winning 306 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 232 while losing the popular count by nearly 3 million votes.

It’s been a busy year since then — from the executive orders and tweetstorms to the investigations and feuds — so no matter which way you voted on Nov. 8, 2016, you could be forgiven for not remembering the exact results. To jog your memory, we’re challenging you to reconstruct the election results by assigning the 50 states and Washington, D.C. to one candidate or the other to see how well you can recall the electoral map. (Nebraska and Maine, which split their electoral votes, should be assigned to the overall state winner.)

Didn’t get them all right? In some cases, Trump won historically Democratic states by the slimmest of margins, so it’s understandable that you may have forgotten a few of the nail-biters — no matter what kind of shape your nails where in on Nov. 9, 2016.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE