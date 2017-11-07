President Trump Cancels Surprise Visit to Korean DMZ Due to Bad Weather

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 07: U.S. President Donald Trump attends the presidential summit at the presidential Blue House on November 7, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Trump is in South Korea as a part of his Asian tour. (Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun - Pool /Getty Images)
Pool—Getty Images
By Associated Press
November 7, 2017

President Donald Trump has scrapped a surprise visit to the Korean demilitarized zone due to poor weather.

Marine One flew most of the way from Seoul to the DMZ before turning back due to poor weather conditions.

Back at the U.S. Army’s Yongsan Garrison, Trump prepared for his speech to South Korea’s National Assembly while awaiting a potential clearing in the weather.

Weather reports from near the DMZ showed misting conditions and visibility below one mile.

Every American president since Ronald Reagan has made a trip to the DMZ — except for George H.W. Bush, who made the trek when he served as vice president. Before Trump’s trip, a White House official had said the DMZ visits have become “a little bit of a cliché.”

