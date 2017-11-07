Seven Penn State Students Punished Over Fraternity Hazing Death

Penn State University punished seven students following the conclusion of an investigation into the death of Tim Piazza, who died while pledging a fraternity.

The university said in a statement Tuesday that the students had violated the Student Code of Conduct through hazing and creating a dangerous environment. The punishments included probation and expulsion, although the school did not mention the students by name or specify who received what punishment.

The Penn State Office of Student Conduct had investigated 32 students, 19 of whom had taken a “conduct withdrawal,” which meant that they have to complete the school’s disciplinary process before returning as a student. The remaining six students were not charged with anything.

“We remain resolved to focus, as we always do, on student safety and well-being, and will continue to hold accountable any individuals or student organizations that put others in danger,” Penn State President Eric J. Barron said Tuesday.

A grand jury report found that Piazza, 19, died in February from traumatic injuries to his brain and spleen, which he sustained after he was forced to consume a substantial amount of alcohol in a hazing ritual for Beta Theta Pi, the fraternity he was pledging. As TIME previously reported, fraternity members did not seek medical help immediately, and by the time they did it was too late. After the incident, Penn State banned Beta Theta Pi, and also implemented student safety measures. The school announced Wednesday that it was also banning the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, where a student ended up hospitalized in September. The fraternity was subsequently charged with furnishing alcohol to minors, according to StateCollege.com.

“Dangerous drinking and negative behavior within the Greek-life community are longstanding issues impacting campuses nationwide, and we have said ‘enough is enough. Penn State remains committed to addressing negative outcomes, and preventing them where we can,” said Damon Sims, Vice President for Student Affairs.