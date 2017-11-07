In the wake of the news that Amazon is reportedly in talks with Warner Bros. and the J.R.R. Tolkien estate to develop a TV adaptation of The Lord of the Rings novels, Sean Astin has shared his thoughts on the potential remake.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly Radio, the Stranger Things actor — who played Samwise Gamgee in Peter Jackson’s LOTR movie trilogy — said that he has long expected a reboot of the popular fantasy story.

“I saw that the other day, and I thought that was intriguing,” Astin said of the proposed show. “I’ve been saying for 15 years that maybe like 12 years after Lord of the Rings came out, that it would get remade. And people always said, ‘Oh no, it’ll never get remade! It’s a classic! They could never top it!’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’ll get remade. It’s a massive story! The characters are so beloved.'”

But when asked if he was up for reprising his role as Frodo’s loyal sidekick, Astin wasn’t so sure. “I’m carrying the Samwise banner for the Peter Jackson version of Lord of the Rings,” he explained. “When I saw the Amazon thing, that didn’t even occur to me. I just sort of thought, ‘What would it be like to see the next Sam there?’ I think it’s an intriguing idea [but] the devil’s in the details. How would they do it? How? Who?”

Some fans have also spoken out against the idea of a reboot.