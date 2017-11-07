Former Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick is denying that he raped an actor three years ago after she accused him of sexual assault in a lengthy Facebook post.

Kristina Cohen wrote Monday that she was a dating a producer at the time who brought her to Westwick’s house. She alleged that Westwick, who currently stars in White Gold, first suggested that the three of them “should all f–k,” which prompted Cohen to say that she was tired and wanted to leave.

Westwick, Cohen said, suggested she take a nap in his guest bedroom, where she said she awoke to him touching her in a sexual manner.

“He held me down and raped me,” Cohen said.

“I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f— me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move,” wrote Cohen, who has acted in several minor TV roles, including two 2013 episodes of Californication. “I now realize the ways in which these men in power prey on women, and how this tactic is used so frequently in our industry, and surely, in many others.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Westwick flatly denied Cohen’s allegations. “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape,” he wrote. Westwick’s manager did not immediately respond to TIME’s request for comment.