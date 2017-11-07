FBI Seeks Access to Texas Church Shooter's Cellphone

Members of the FBI and investigators search the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 6, 2017
Larry W. Smith—EP/EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
9:29 AM EST

(SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas) — Investigators say the FBI is trying to get into the cellphone that belonged to the man who fatally shot 26 people inside a small Texas church.

Christopher Combs is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio division. He said during a news conference Tuesday that the phone was flown to an FBI lab for analysis, but that agents have yet to access it. Combs declined to release the make or model of the phone.

Combs was joined by other law enforcement officers who are investigating the Sunday shooting at the First Baptist Church in the tiny town of Sutherland Springs. The rampage also wounded about 20 people.

Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin says 10 victims remain hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition.

Martin says there are about 50 people in the congregation, adding that “there were very few that were here that were uninjured.”

