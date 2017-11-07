Trump Administration Moving Ahead With Obama-Era Law Requiring Calorie Counts on Menus

By Matthew Perrone / AP
7:55 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is moving ahead with a law from the Obama years that will require calorie counts to appear on foods served at restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores and pizza delivery chains nationwide.

Despite years of opposition by some food sellers, the Food and Drug Administration is offering only minor accommodations to industry complaints about the difficulties of displaying the information.

The FDA posted recommendations Tuesday to help businesses comply with the law.

Trump appointees have delayed or upended numerous other regulations passed by the Obama administration. But the menu labeling rules, championed by former first lady Michelle Obama, appear on track to take effect next May after years of delays.

