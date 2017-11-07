Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Dolorous Edd may only have appeared in one episode of Game of Thrones‘ seventh season, but the new Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch apparently still has a role to play in the fate of Westeros.

In a recent interview with Chronicle Live, Ben Crompton — who plays the tried and true Eddison Tollett — revealed that he has already starting filming for the HBO drama’s eighth and final season. However, it’s still unclear exactly how the sworn brothers of Castle Black will factor into the realm’s war against the White Walkers.

“Eastwatch has been penetrated, that’s the one by the sea, so Eastwatch is broken…Edd is manning Castle Black,” Crompton explained, referencing the season seven finale scene in which the Night King breached the Wall at Eastwatch-by-the-Sea with the help of the undead Viserion. “I can just tell you [season eight is] brilliant. Honestly, there’s a couple of things there that’s like nothing else that’s been seen on telly.”

Watch the clip below.