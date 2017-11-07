Shameless Star Ethan Cutkosky Arrested for DUI, Police Say

Ethan Cutkosky in Los Angeles in 2014. Cutkosky was arrested on Nov. 1 on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI in Burbank, Calif.
Dan Steinberg—Invision/AP
By Associated Press
7:00 AM EST

(LOS ANGELES) — “Shameless” actor Ethan Cutkosky has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence near Los Angeles.

Burbank police Sgt. John Pfrommer tells The Associated Press the 18-year-old was pulled over last Wednesday night after being spotted straddling lanes and was later arrested. Pfrommer says blood-alcohol tests are still pending. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show Cutkosky was released early Thursday morning on $5,000 bail.

Representatives for Cutkosky and Showtime didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Cutkosky plays Carl, the middle son of William H. Macy’s character, Frank Gallagher, on the Showtime series.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE