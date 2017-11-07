If you were one of 500 lucky fans hand-picked by Taylor Swift to attend one of her “Secret Sessions” over the past month, you got a chance to meet the star in-person — and to listen to her upcoming album Reputation well ahead of its public release date, which is this Friday, Nov. 10.

In videos posted to her social media and YouTube on Tuesday, Swift shared a peek inside the experience. According to the video, she personally selected the fans from all over the world over the course of a year, inviting them to small home gatherings everywhere from London to L.A. and Rhode Island to hear her sixth studio album in all its glory.

And some fans might even look familiar: sharp-eyed music insiders will spot her producer Jack Antonoff making an appearance in one clip. “This is like the best show I’ve ever been to,” you can hear him gush.

“Every song is a freakin’ masterpiece, and we all were speechless,” another attendee swoons.

“It’s exactly what everyone’s saying it is. It’s so different, but so her,” adds a third.

“The new tunes are phenomenal. I think Taylor overall, whether it be in her music or right now, is living her best, unapologetically honest life,” another says.

Swift has kept up a steady stream of advance releases over the past month to sate her fans, following up lead single and initial chart hit “Look What You Made Me Do” with “…Ready For It?”, “Gorgeous” and last week’s “Call It What You Want.”