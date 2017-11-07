A ‘Peace Corps’ For Journalists Could Protect the Profession

IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.
1. Could a ‘Peace Corps’ for journalists protect the profession?
By Adrian Brune in Ozy
2. Adolescence is a tipping point for empowering young women. Here’s how to do it.
By Armene Modi at the Brookings Institution
3. Scientists are zeroing in on a flu vaccine that would last a lifetime.
By Leslie Reed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln
4. How to increase minority participation in our scientific communities.
By Lesley Evans Ogden in Undark
5. Could this venture fund for rural startups ignite a renaissance outside of cities?
By Dustin McKissen in VentureBeat
