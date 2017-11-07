Dunkin' Donuts Employee Sold Drugs Through Drive-Thru Headset

By Associated Press
5:15 AM EST

(DENVER, Pa.) — Police say a Pennsylvania Dunkin’ Donuts worker sold methamphetamine and heroin on the job, in some cases while wearing his drive-thru window headset.

Pennlive.com reports that 35-year-old Nathan Pizzardi of Denver, Lancaster County, faces felony drug counts.

Police say Pizzardi would leave the store and make sales in the parking lot or at a nearby convenience store. They say he sold the drugs while wearing his Dunkin’ Donuts uniform and headset.

Pizzardi is jailed on $80,000 bail. Court documents don’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

