Sia Posted Her Own Nude Photo on Twitter to Stop Someone From Selling it

NEW YORK, NY - OCT. 25 2016: Sia performs at Barclays Center in New York City.
Theo Wargo—Getty Images
By Billy Perrigo
5:42 AM EST

Sia posted a nude photo of herself on Twitter after learning that someone was trying to sell the image for profit.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” Sia, who is known for wearing wigs that cover her face in her music videos and live performances, wrote on Twitter Monday night.

Sia was referencing her new album Everyday is Christmas, which will be released later this month.

The slightly blurred naked picture shows Sia with her back to the camera and is watermarked “Client Preview.” An accompanying note says, “If you make the purchase it will be unblurred and you will receive an additional 14 images.”

 

 

 

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE