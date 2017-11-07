Sia posted a nude photo of herself on Twitter after learning that someone was trying to sell the image for profit.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” Sia, who is known for wearing wigs that cover her face in her music videos and live performances, wrote on Twitter Monday night.

Sia was referencing her new album Everyday is Christmas, which will be released later this month.

The slightly blurred naked picture shows Sia with her back to the camera and is watermarked “Client Preview.” An accompanying note says, “If you make the purchase it will be unblurred and you will receive an additional 14 images.”