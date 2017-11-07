Here's How to Fix This Major Glitch On Your Updated iPhone

By Jennifer Calfas
3:59 AM EST

If you’re trying to type the letter “i” to a friend on your iPhone and instead get the letter “a” and some weird symbol, don’t worry. You are not alone.

Along with the addition of a few new emojis, the latest iPhone iOS update — iOS 11.1 — brought along a major glitch that has some users struggling to type coherent sentences. The glitch has impacted a number of iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices with the updated software — and has not yet been resolved by Apple.

However, the company is suggesting a quick fix: changing the settings for the letter “i” in your keyboard settings.

Here’s how to do it:

  • Go into your Settings
  • Click “General”
  • Click “Keyboard”
  • Click “Text Replacement”
  • Click “+” to add a new one
  • Type an upper-case “I” under “Phrase” and type a lower-case “i” under “Shortcut.”

That fix should solve the glitch for now. It is unclear when the glitch will be resolved by Apple, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME.

