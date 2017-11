Two superstar country music singers are bringing their talents together to honor those who have served ahead of Veterans Day.

Brad Paisley and John Fogerty will be playing for an audience of active and retired military personnel in front of the historic Battleship USS Iowa.

The event will be streamed tonight at 9 p.m. ET and again at 9 p.m. PT. Tune into ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night for a special performance by Paisley and Fogerty.

