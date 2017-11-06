Following Michigan State football’s win over Penn State on Saturday, East Lansing Police hatched a diabolical plot to try and make those celebrating the victory behave.

The department first took to Twitter to issue a more generic warning about the night’s festivities. “GO GREEN! We have extra police officers in EL on overtime tonight,” they wrote, as noted by Uproxx. “Celebrate this win the right way, don’t do something you will regret.”

But after further consideration, it appears they decided folks needed some added incentive to stay on the right side of the law. It was then that they announced they would ruin the second season of Stranger Things — which dropped on Netflix on Oct. 27 — for anyone who ended up in jail.

“We’ve taped Stranger Things spoilers all over the walls of our jail this week,” they tweeted. “Some extra motivation for you to not end up there.”

We’re not sure Chief Hopper would approve.