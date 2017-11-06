The pain of ordering a McFlurry at McDonald’s only to be told the ice cream is machine is broken may finally be over.

After years of customers complaining online that the fast food giant’s soft-serve machines are too frequently out of service, there is now an app that aims to tell you whether or not you’ll be able to satisfy your frozen treat cravings before you arrive at your local Mickey D’s.

Dubbed Ice Check, the app — which is available for Apple iOS devices — allows users to search for their nearest McDonald’s and then shows them the status of its ice cream machine in real-time. And if you happen to be the unlucky customer who discovers a machine is down, you can save your fellow McD’s lovers some trouble by marking the location as “off.”

“I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down,” Raina McLeod, the app’s creator, told BuzzFeed.

What a truly inspired creation.