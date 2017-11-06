In case the end of rosé season has you jonesing for another product of a light pink hue, look no further than this rosy cheese that’s not only very pink, but is flavored with raspberries and prosecco to boot.

This unique offering comes by way of The Great British Cheese Company and features a hot pink rind on a creamy pink wheel of classic English Wensleydale cheese. In an interview with Pretty 52, the cheese company said that the idea to create this prosecco and raspberry flavor was due to the elements of each food.

“The idea to pair Prosecco and Raspberry with Wensleydale produces savoury, sweet and acidic flavour combinations,” a spokesperson said.

If you’re looking to indulge in this pink Wensleydale, you can cop 200g for about $5.92 via the company’s website — a steal for any pink or cheese enthusiast.