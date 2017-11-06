IDEAS The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.



1. Snapchat has steered clear of (most) fake news. Here’s how.

By Max Chafkin at Bloomberg Businessweek

2. Could healthcare for all really work here?

By Danyaal Raza in Democracy

3. Cheaper batteries, sustainable concrete and reinventing meat: These breakthroughs will change the future.

By Bill Joy in the Washington Post with the WorldPost

4. This four in one utility solution will create radical savings in energy and money.

By the National University of Singapore

5. Spider silk might be the key to better hearing aids.

By Megan Thielking in STAT News

