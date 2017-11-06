Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Reunited With Her 'Sun and Stars' Jason Momoa and It Was Magical

By Megan McCluskey
6:07 AM EST

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Daenerys Targaryen’s first Game of Thrones husband, Khal Drogo, may have been killed off the HBO drama way back in season one, but in real life, Jason Momoa — who played the Dothraki Warlord — is still his onscreen wife’s biggest fan.

The 38-year-old actor and his former co-star recently reunited for a few drinks together, prompting a flurry of Instagram posts from the two expressing their love for one another.

“Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it’s truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together. It’s a shame we don’t get to see each other as much as we would like but when we do i feel like a f—ing KHAL love u @emilia_clarke always forever Yer Jalan Atthirari Anni,” Momoa captioned a photo of them hugging, ending with the Dothraki phrase for, “Moon of my life.”

Clarke also shared a picture of her own to mark the joyous get-together. “When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins 😁 (and gins) where until now they’d only been one… (*grins- there’s always more gins),” she wrote. “@prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN.”

Momoa recently apologized after a video surfaced of him making a joke at 2011 Comic-Con about a Thrones scene in which his character raped Daenerys.

I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry. I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends. I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE