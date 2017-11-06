Here's What the Lincoln Center Fountain Looked Like After a Prankster Dyed It Neon Yellow

By Associated Press
4:52 AM EST

NEW YORK (AP) — A prankster has thrown yellow dye into the fountain at New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Photos posted on social media Saturday show lemon-yellow water gushing from the fountain, which sits in front of the Metropolitan Opera and is a popular tourist attraction that has been featured in movies including “Moonstruck” and “Ghostbusters.”

The Daily News reports the fountain was turned off after suddenly changing color Saturday afternoon.

A Lincoln Center spokeswoman says security notified the police, who are looking for the prankster. She says the fountain is being cleaned.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE