What We Know About the Gun Used in the Texas Church Shooting

Devin Patrick Kelley, the man officials have identified as the suspect in a mass shooting at a Texas church that left at least 20 people dead on Sunday, is believed to have used a Ruger AR-556 rifle during his rampage.

Freeman Martin, the regional director of Texas Department of Public Safety, said during a news conference that the Kelley arrived at a Valero gas station near the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, at 11.20 a.m. on Sunday. Kelley, who was wearing tactical gear and a ballistic vest, then got out of his vehicle, crossed the street to the church, and began his assault.

As Kelley left the church, a local resident grabbed his own weapon and engaged him. “The suspect dropped his rifle, which was a Ruger AR assault-type rifle, and fled from the church,” Martin said on Sunday. Kelley was later found dead in his vehicle; his cause of death remains unclear.

Here’s more about the gun Devin Kelley is suspected of using in the Texas church shooting.

He Reportedly Used a Ruger AR-556 Rifle

Kelley bought a Ruger AR-556 rifle in April of 2016 from Academy Sports & Outdoors in San Antonio, CNN reports, citing a law enforcement official.

The AR-556 is a semi-automatic weapon with a suggested retail price of $799, though it appears to be available at lower prices from several retailers. It’s similar to the AR-15, a weapon based on the military M-16 rifle. It’s known for being highly customizable.

Unlike the M-16, the AR-556 does not have burst or automatic fire modes. But modifications like a bump stock can allow AR-15-style rifles to fire at rates closer to those of automatic weapons. (Such modifications were reportedly used by the shooter in Las Vegas in October.)

It’s unclear if the AR-556 was purchased legally

Kelley, a former member of the U.S. Air Force, was court-martialed in 2012 after assaulting his spouse and child, the Los Angeles Times reports. Kelley served a year in confinement, had his rank reduced and received a bad conduct discharge.

Members of the military who are dishonorably discharged are legally barred from purchasing a gun. It’s unclear if Kelley’s discharge would meet that criteria, however.