These Are the Victims of the Texas Church Shooting

At least 26 people were killed when a gunman opened fire on a church in a rural community in Texas Sunday, law enforcement officials said.

The gunman, identified by officials to the Associated Press as Devin Kelley, shot churchgoers at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a small town located in Wilson County. At least 20 others were injured in the attack and taken to local hospitals.

Of the 26 people who died, 23 were found dead inside the church, while two people were found outside. One person died after being transferred to a local hospital, authorities said during a press conference Sunday.

Among those killed was the 14-year-old daughter of First Baptist Church’s pastor Frank Pomeroy, her mother Sherri Pomeroy told the AP. The couple was out of town during the shooting.

The victims’ ages, including those who died and those who were injured, range from 5 to 72-years-old, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said.

The attack, which has become one of the most deadly mass shootings in recent U.S. history, comes just a month after a shooter opened fire on a crowd at a concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 people.

The suspected gunman was chased from the scene and later found dead in his vehicle, officials said during the press conference. It is unclear how he died.

Annabelle Pomeroy, 14

Fourteen-year-old Annabelle Pomeroy was among the 26 killed in Sunday’s church attack, her father told ABC News. Frank Pomeroy is the pastor of the First Baptist Church and said he and his wife Sherri Pomeroy were out of town when the gunman opened fire on his congregation. Annabelle is his youngest daughter.

Frank Pomeroy said Annabelle “was one very beautiful, special child.”

Her mother Sherri said in a statement to AP: “We lost our 14-year-old daughter today and many friends.”

Her uncle Scott Pomeroy posted a tribute to Facebook, saying “Heaven truly gained a real beautiful angel this morning along with many more.”

Crystal Holcombe, Karla Holcombe and Bryan Holcombe

Crystal Holcombe and her in-laws Karla and Bryan Holcombe were among those killed in Sunday’s church attack, Crystal’s cousin Nick Uhlig told AP. Crystal Holcombe was eight months pregnant.

Uhlig, who was not at the church when the gunman opened fire, said Bryan Holcombe did prison ministry and would sing and play the ukulele for prison inmates.

“This is unimaginable. My father was a good man, and he loved to preach. He had a good heart,” Scott Holcombe, Bryan’s son told the New York Times. According to the NYT, Bryan Holcombe had been guest preaching at the church that day.

This post will be updated as more victims are identified.