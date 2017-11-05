Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger have gotten married, the comedian shared on social media Sunday.

“What’d you guys do yesterday,” Oswalt posted on Twitter, along with a photo of himself, Salenger and his daughter, Alice Rigney.

Salenger shared the same photo on Instagram, with the caption: “True love. True happiness. Forever and Always. The Oswalts.” According to Salenger, the couple tied the knot at the Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles in a ceremony officiated by Martha Plimpton.

Oswalt announced he was engaged to Salenger in July, a little more than a year after his wife Michelle McNamara died suddenly in her sleep. Oswalt has since spoken openly about his grief and being a single father to Alice in essays and a recent Netflix special.

“The second worst day of my life was the day that my wife passed away, that was the second worst day of my life,” he said on the Netflix special, Patton Oswalt: Annihilation. “The worst day of my life was the day after, when I had to tell our daughter.”