Alec Baldwin Takes Swipe at Harvey Weinstein on SNL

Alec Baldwin’s President Trump visited Paul Manafort under house arrest on Saturday Night Live‘s cold open this week and took a shot at disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Manafort, played by SNL cast member Alex Moffat, is the former Trump campaign chairman who was recently indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

“God you’re screwed,” Baldwin, as Trump, told Moffat’s Manafort. “You’re so, so screwed. It’s a shame you’re going to prison. Because I was about to give you a huge tax break.” He continued: “Speaking of cuts, do you have a good shiv you can bring with you to prison, Paul? Because after the stuff I’ve said about certain ethnic groups, they are really going to go to town on you in prison.”

Later, the cold-open sketch found Trump and Manafort in the shower — so the president could make sure Manafort wasn’t wearing a wire.

“I would never do that with you,” Moffat’s Manafort said.

Baldwin’s Trump answered: “That’s what she said. Like, a whole bunch of she’s have said that. Speaking of which, what an idiot Harvey Weinstein is. He could have gotten away with all of it, if only he’d gotten himself elected president.”

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault following a report from the New York Times last month detailing sexual harassment allegations against the longtime producer. Weinstein’s representative Sallie Hofmeister has said he denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

