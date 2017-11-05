Larry David Criticized for Concentration Camp Joke on SNL

Some Saturday Night Live viewers criticized host Larry David after he made a joke about concentration camps in his opening monologue.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor, known for his cringeworthy jokes, drew ire after making a joke in which he imagined how he would interact with women if he lived during the Holocaust and was placed in a concentration camp.

“I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered: If I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp? I think I would,” he said.

“The problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp,” he continued. “‘How’s it going? They treating you OK? You know, if we ever get out of here, I’d love to take you out for some latkes. What? What’d I say? Is it me or is it the whole thing? It’s because I’m bald, isn’t it?'”

Some viewers on social media took issue with the joke, saying humor about the Holocaust should be off limits.

However, others came to the comedian’s defense — noting his style of crude humor.

David made appearances on SNL a number of times over the last few years, notably for his portrayal of Sen. Bernie Sanders. David also reprised his role as Sanders in this episode with a sketch where the Vermont senator appeared on The Price is Right.

Watch the opening monologue below.