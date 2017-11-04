Man Used Ice Cream Truck to Lure and Sexually Assault Kids, Police Say

By Associated Press
November 4, 2017

(DURHAM, N.C.) — Police in North Carolina have charged a man they say used his ice cream truck to lure and assault children.

Durham police say 51-year-old Isam Fathee Mohamed Rahmah is wanted on multiple charges of first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child.

Authorities say two boys have reported being sexually assaulted by Rahmah inside the truck in separate incidents. Police say the incidents happened in late October.

Authorities say they’re looking for Rahmah and his vehicle, a red Ford van with pictures of Popsicles decorated on the side and back.

