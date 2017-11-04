Suspect in 2 Killings Wore His Victim's Clothes, Police Say

Austin Boutain was wearing the clothes of a Colorado man whose throat he allegedly slit when Utah police contacted him about a different murder case, according to court documents.

Police determined Boutain, whom Utah police were looking for in relation to the murder of an international student on Oct. 3o, had also killed Mitchell Bradford Ingle in the bathroom of his trailer in a Golden, Co., RV park on Oct. 27, the Denver Post reported.

Boutain and his wife Kathleen, who were living in a tent under a bridge nearby, were walking by Ingle’s trailer on their way home from a liquor store, according to the Post. The couple and Ingle ended up going inside the man’s trailer, and an affidavit said that Boutain was angered after Ingle made several “sexual comments” toward Kathleen, the Post reported.

After Ingle went to sleep, the couple killed him, then stayed in the trailer overnight before stealing Ingle’s truck and driving to Utah, where Boutain is accused of killing ChenWei Guo, a student at the University of Utah, in an attempted carjacking, according to the report.