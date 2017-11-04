Mac Jones, a third-string quarterback for the University of Alabama, was arrested Friday morning and charged with DUI after allegedly driving under the influence.

The 19-year-old Alabama football player was arrested after performing a field sobriety test following a minor car crash, ESPN reported. Jones was also charged with improper identification of a minor for showing a fake ID, according to the report.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban suspended Jones from Friday night’s game against Louisiana State University, the Times Free Press reported.

“We are disappointed in Mac’s actions, and this is obviously not the kind of behavior we expect from our players,” Saban said in a statement to the Times Free Press. “We will further evaluate what actions we need to take moving forward so we can correct the behavior. It is a privilege to represent the University of Alabama, and there are certain responsibilities that go along with that privilege.”