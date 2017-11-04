Former Dallas Cowboys player Anthony McClanahan has been named a prime suspect in his wife’s killing.

McClanahan’s wife, 28-year-old Keri “KC” McClanahan, was found with knife wounds to her throat in a condominium in Park City, Utah, on Thursday, People Magazine reported.

Her body was found after someone flagged down a police officer and said there was a “ruckus” in the room, according to KUTV.

Keri McClanahan’s sister Heather Gauf told the Salt Lake Tribune that there was a history of domestic abuse between the couple, who got married in January and lived in Arizona. Keri McClanahan reportedly fled from her husband multiple times since and had recently gone to Utah, the Tribune reported.

“She was such an amazing mother and such a beautiful humanitarian,” Gauf told the Tribune. “This is going to deeply affect my little niece and nephew, to know that their mother was murdered.”

Keri McClanahan has a 9-year-old daughter an 7-year-old son, neither related to Anthony McClanahan, Gauf said.

The Summit County Attorney’s office said Saturday morning that “no further information will be released at this time.”