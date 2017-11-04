Alec Baldwin: Men 'Innately Treat Women Differently'

Alec Baldwin admitted to having “bullied,” “overlooked” and “underestimated” women during a recent speech. In a later interview, Baldwin expressed remorse over his past actions, and said men as a whole must change their behavior.

The actor, who spoke with PBS News Hour’s Jeffrey Brown during an interview about his new book satirizing President Donald Trump, addressed the comments he made Thursday night at The Paley Center for Media.

“We just innately treat women differently, because men have typically been in charge,” Baldwin told Brown. “We — not that we diminish women. We elevate men over women. And I have certainly done that in my life. And that’s something I think needs to change.”

Brown also questioned Baldwin about Hollywood’s culture of silence, which led to open secrets about people such as Harvey Weinstein. Baldwin acknowledged that he had heard the rumor that Weinstein raped actress Rose McGowan “over and over,” but maintained that he did not know anything for sure.

“The point is, is, where do you draw that line,” Baldwin said. “Meaning we all go to work and assume — we give people the benefit of the doubt.”

You can watch the full episode, which aired on Friday, in the video above.