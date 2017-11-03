A Woman Riding a Horse Down a Highway Has Been Charged With Driving Drunk

Law enforcement officials charged Donna Bryne with driving under the influence while riding a horse down a busy Florida highway on Nov. 2, 2017.
Polk County Sheriff's Office/AP
By Associated Press
7:49 AM EDT

(LAKELAND, Fla.) — A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman, who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road.

Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood alcohol level of .161 — much higher than Florida’s legal limit of .08.

Byrne is charged with DUI and animal neglect for endangering and failing to provide proper protection for the horse.

Deputies took the horse to the Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control livestock facility. She was booked into the Polk County Jail. It’s unclear whether she retained an attorney.

